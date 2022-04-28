Former Webb City High School and Missouri Southern State baseball standout Mark Baker will soon be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Baker will be one of eight individuals that will be honored with the Diamond 9 award during the hall of fame's enshrinement ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, 417-889-3100 or $60 at the door.
The Diamond 9 award recognizes former high school, college and/or professional standouts, or individuals who made positive contributions to the game in other ways.
Baker was a four-year starter for Webb City and, upon graduation, ranked in the top five at Webb City in career batting average, doubles, hits and home runs, as well as top five in pitching categories such as earned run average, strikeouts, wins and innings pitched. He also was all-conference twice in basketball and was a letterman in football.
At Missouri Southern, where he was a designated hitter and pitcher, Baker was a four-year letterman who earned first team all-conference in 1989, and then was a three-time selection (1990, 1991, 1992) to the All-MIAA team.
The 1991 and 1992 teams reached the NCAA Division II College World Series, with the 1991 team finishing as the national runner-up. Baker was named to the College World Series All-Tournament team that season.
He later coached baseball, softball and swimming at Carthage High School until going into administration. After spending six years as an administrator for Carl Junction Schools, Baker has served the past 20 years in the central office of the Carthage School District, the past five as Superintendent.
His son, Alex, is a former Carl Junction multi-sport athlete. Alex Baker is currently playing college baseball at MSSU, where he's a true freshman right-handed pitcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.