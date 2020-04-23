Marquis Addison leads Geneva Lions to 16-4 record

Marquis Addison is still at Lion.
Addison, one of the top scorers in Missouri Southern history, was the leading scorer for the Geneva Lions this season at 16.0 points per game. He was 10th in the league in scoring average and sixth in points (320).
"I'm a Lion forever," Addison said. "I played there two years ago as well. Then I went to France and played in the second division in France last year and had a pretty good season. Then I came back to Geneva."
Addison said frequent moves are common in Europe.
"You pretty much sign one-year deals," he said. "Also I don't want to play forever, so I also want to be as many places as possible. And Geneva is a place I really like, the style of life and the city itself. Even location-wise, there is an international airport a mile from where I live this year."
The Lions were 16-4 and in third place among 12 teams when the Swiss Basketball League — the highest level in Switzerland — ended in mid-March.
"We wish we could have played it out," Addison said. "We had eight regular-season games left before the playoffs started. We definitely would have been looking at a chance to get to the finals and make some noise. Also the cup finals were coming up for two of the teams in the league."
Addison was able to get back home to the Kansas City area before travel bans were put in place because of COVID-19.
"We had a game scheduled for March 15," he said. "We knew that game was going to be canceled, but we were still practicing as normal and nobody thought it was going to get to this point. Our practice on Wednesday, I remember we were all complaining that we had two practices tomorrow, one in the evening and one in the morning that was going to be tough.
"Then we got texted at like 8 a.m. on Thursday ... no morning practice and we're going to have a team meeting tonight at 6. Our league was one of the first ones to cancel. It wasn't happening all around Europe just yet, and it was right after (President) Trump had announced the ban of travel into America. At that meeting, they told us they are going to cancel the season tonight. If you guys want to start booking your flights, you can before the travel ban goes into effect this weekend. I thought it would be paused, but it was completely over."
Addison, a four-year starter for Missouri Southern from 2010-14, is No. 5 on the career scoring list with 1,637 points. He's also tied for fourth in career 3-point goal percentage, hitting 128-of-319 attempts for 40.1%.
Addison has played six pro seasons in Europe, starting in 2015 in Denmark when he won a championship with college teammate Skyler Bowlin at Horsens. Ironically, another college teammate helped make that happen.
"My senior year (at MSSU) agents were hitting me up," Addison said, "and pretty much the whole time I'm thinking I would love to play with 'Sky' just for the transition of going to Europe by yourself. As soon as they found out they weren't going to re-sign Keane (Thomann, who had played for Horsens the previous two years), they had an American spot open on the team. I was like man, I would love to. ... I just knew I was going to Horsens. We won the championship and made memories and friendships that I still have today."
Addison has been a consistent scorer in Europe. His 15.1 average in 2019 in France is his lowest, and he's between 16.0 and 16.9 points in the other five seasons.
"I'm definitely going back," said Addison, who also played one season in Israel. "I have at least a couple more seasons in me. I don't know where I will be going next year, probably not back to Geneva. There is opportunity everywhere ... why just stick in one place. I do love Geneva, and I probably will play another year there at some point in my career."
