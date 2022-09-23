Seneca football player Jackson Marrs and Neosho softball player Beclynn Garrett have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 17.
JACKSON MARRS
Marrs has proved to be a Swiss Army knife for the Indians this fall. Week 4 against the state-ranked Lamar Tigers was no different.
The junior ran the ball 17 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns while catching a 38-yard TD screen pass from quarterback Gavyn Hoover. A linebacker on defense, Marrs recorded 15 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and had a defensive TD.
Seneca, moving up to No. 2 in the latest Class 2 rankings, is off to its fastest start since 2017 at 4-0 on the season.
“He’s a kid that doesn’t come off the field offensively or defensively,” Indians coach Cody Hilburn said. “He’s gotten all the focus from defenses we’ve played so far when he’s at running back, but then he had a big game on defense. He did a lot for us in the game. He had a big impact in all three phases of the game.”
BECLYNN GARRETT
Another team that’s off to a scorching start is the Neosho softball team.
And Garrett has played an instrumental role in the Wildcats’ success on the diamond. Last week, the shortstop batted .518 (14 or 27) with two home runs and 17 RBI as Neosho went a perfect 8-0 on the week.
“She’s getting on base all the time,” Wildcats coach Catie Cummins said. “If you would have asked her if she was pleased with her performance, she would have told you, ‘No.’ She expects to get on base every single time and be perfect at shortstop. We all know that’s not possible. We play a game of failure, but she’s done a really good job of bouncing back immediately. She’s done a great job at the 3-spot in our lineup.”
The Wildcats outscored the opposition 69-6 in those games. Neosho, improving to 14-3, capped the week by going 5-0 on Friday and Saturday to win the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational for the fourth consecutive season.
“We have been playing some really good ball. Our pitchers are throwing well. We are scoring a lot of runs,” Cummins said. “(Beclynn’s) getting those RBI because Autumn (Kinnaird) and Maelyn (Garrett), the bottom of our lineup, are getting on base. She’s scoring those runs because Abbie Carpenter and Carleigh Kinnaird behind her are also getting on base and putting the ball in play.
"Her success is due to a lot of her hard work and unwillingness to not give up. Overall, she’s a great kid. She has a great attitude all the time.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on Oct. 1 will be based on performances from Sept. 19-24.
