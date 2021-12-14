It has been awhile since Katie (Gariss) Marsh picked up a basketball.
But on a day when she was working a normal shift at Mercy Orthopedics of Southeast Kansas, Marsh was reminded of her playing career when she received a phone call recently.
On the other end of the line was the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame calling to inform she would be honored with the Gary Filbert Award, which recognizes former high school and college standouts who have made positive contributions to the game.
“I was like, ‘Do you realize how long it has been since I stepped foot on a basketball court?,’” Marsh quipped. “I was very surprised and honored. I was just very grateful. The community of Joplin and certainly the state as a whole for Missouri has been so kind, gracious and supportive of me through my high school to collegiate years.”
Marsh joined the Hall of Fame’s Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
The award is named in honor of Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports Legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and then founding the Show-Me State Games.
Marsh emerged as one of the state’s top post players in the late 1990s and regularly appeared on the sports page of the Globe. At College Heights Christian School, she scored 2,000 career points and was Class 2 all-state in 1998.
She went on to walk-on at Missouri Southern and became a hometown star.
Marsh finished with 1,230 points, which now ranks 10th all-time and had 588 career rebounds. In 2001, she was an Honorable Mention NCAA Division II All-American and named first team All-MIAA.
That came after she averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. She also finished second in the MIAA in scoring and rebounds — plus had eight double-doubles that season. Marsh has since been inducted into the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It was a highlight of life, for sure,” Marsh said. “I loved playing for College Heights Schools. It’s a small school, but the camaraderie is big. The support is big. I traveled a very far distance of a quarter-mile across the street to college. I really got to experience the same thing at Missouri Southern. I’m just so thankful that I stayed in my hometown and being able to play in front of the people and the community that supported you for years is just a blessing that I can’t overstate.”
“Katie was the epitome of what every coach would want in a player and what every parent could wish for in a child,” former MSSU women’s basketball coach Maryann Mitts said back in 2016.
Marsh said her favorite memory from her career was during her senior year with the Lions. She dislocated her foot and missed most of the conference season, and the chances of her coming back appeared slim.
After four to five weeks of intense rehab, Marsh returned to play a “memorable game” against Southwest Baptist.
And in typical Marsh fashion, she scored a number of points in a short amount of time on the basketball court.
“We weren’t even sure I would be able to get in,” Marsh said. “I was just super excited I stepped back on the court again.”
“I’m grateful to have been able to play basketball just in this community and also the networking, the friendships that I built throughout the years,” Marsh added. “I’m just humbled and honored.”
