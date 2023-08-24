GALENA, Kan. — When Beau Sarwinski stepped down as head coach of the Galena High School football team, Jacoby Martin knew it was his opportunity to capitalize on a dream.
“I took this job because it has always been a dream of mine to be the head coach of my hometown football team,” Martin said. “I have been fortunate enough to work under Beau Sarwinski the past eight years and when the opportunity presented itself, I took it.”
Martin enters his ninth year of coaching in 2023, but first as a head coach. Despite being new at the helm, the biggest change he envisions for Galena football is just that there is a new head coach.
He will be taking over for a program that has seen winning seasons in each of its last five years with an overall record of 38-13 during that span.
The Bulldogs won six in a row last year before falling to Columbus 21-14 in a postseason game to end their season 7-3.
One player from last year’s group who graduated and continued his athletic career at Arkansas State University is Tyler Little. With the loss of Little, players like KC Hopkins, Devon Heady and Zane Turner will be called upon to lead.
“We will look for our seniors to be the on-field leaders,” Martin said. “They have a lot of experience and have played in several big games. They are ready to accept that role.”
Hopkins and Heady are both returning seniors on the offensive and defensive lines. They will be protecting Turner on offense as he looks to make plays from the quarterback position. Turner was able to run for over 1,000 yards last year and throw for more than 500 with 17 total touchdowns.
Other key returners are wide receivers Brodie McNemar and Jack Perry.
Martin believes the strengths of his team will be their physicality and grit this year. He says there is always an ability to improve, but he wants to focus on one thing for the next 10-plus weeks.
“There is always room for improvement in every part of the game,” Martin noted. “The biggest thing is to take it one game at a time and get better each week.”
