TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cam Martin and Lawson Jenkins combined for 60 points – the last 11 during a game-deciding burst in the final six minutes – as hot-shooting Missouri Southern pulled away for a 100-83 triumph over Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon at the NSU Event Center.
The Lions (8-6) shot season highs of 59% from the field (32 of 54) and 56% from the 3-point arc (10 of 18), and they made a season-high 26 free throws while setting a season scoring high for the second straight game. R.J. Smith’s steal near midcourt and ensuing dunk put the Lions at the century mark.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 senior, tallied 31 points and moved into fourth place on the Lions’ career scoring list with 1,825 points, passing 3-point record holder Elyjah Clark (1,813). Martin hit 13 of 17 field goals with two treys and 3 of 6 field goals, and he contributed in multiple ways with 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Martin ignited the late spree with a basket for an 80-79 lead to put the Lions ahead to stay. Martin then blocked Troy Locke’s layup, and he assisted on Jenkins’ 3 for a four-point lead.
“Just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Martin said. “Whether it’s rebounding, blocking shots, getting other people shots, score, whatever the team needs I’m willing to do it.”
That marked the start where the Lions hit seven of eight shots to build a 95-81 advantage. Winston Dessesow hit a midrange jumper and a scoop shot with the right hand, Martin and Jenkins nailed back-to-back 3s from the head of the key and Jenkins scored again off a feed from Martin.
“We knew in a tight ball game, it comes down to making plays at the end of the ball game,” Martin said. “Our dudes stepped up, and we all made big plays toward the end of the game.”
“A gallant effort by their guys to fight back,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought we got lazy defensively. We weren’t moving in tandem, not seeing cutters underneath. Our ball movement was awful. I thought we were holding it way too much and kind of standing around some.
“We decided to go to some sets, try to get us some advantages that way, and I thought it worked. Lawson got us going with a 3, gave us a little bit of a cushion. From there I thought it gave us energy on the defensive end. We really did some good things to build that lead.”
Jenkins, 6-7 freshman, fired in a season-high 29 points, hitting 6 of 11 treys and 7 of 12 shots overall.
“My teammates and my coaches, they preach at me all the time to shoot with confidence,” Jenkins said. “That’s pretty easy to do when you have everybody in your corner cheering for you.”
Almost one-third of Jenkins’ points came when he made 9 of 10 free throws in the last 1:24 of the first half when the Lions opened a 59-48 lead. He was fouled twice on 3-pointers, and the RiverHawks were hit with two technical fouls to give Jenkins four more attempts.
“I was just stepping to the line, another day in the gym,” Lawson said. “We shoot free throws every day in practice. We’ve been repping that a lot lately because we haven’t been making free throws in games. It was a nice feeling to see some fall.”
Dessesow, returning after missing seven games with a knee injury, had 11 points and five assists in 26 minutes.
“He played about six minutes longer than I wanted him to play,” Boschee said. “I asked him if he was all right, but like he’s not going to tell me if he’s not. It was good to see him just be out and get that flow because sometimes it’s hard to get that rhythm back when you’ve been sitting out for a month.”
Locke led Northeastern State (2-12) with 22 points, followed by Trey Sampson 19, Christian Cook 13 and Brad Davis 10.
The Lions are home on Tuesday night to play MIAA-leading Northwest Missouri, which won 80-37 on Saturday afternoon at Central Missouri.
