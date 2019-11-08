KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Junior center Cam Martin and senior guard Kinzer Lambert combined for 56 points and 24 rebounds to power Missouri Southern past Winona State 71-50 in the MIAA/Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Challenge at Municipal Auditorium.
Martin dominated the inside with 32 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes. An All-American last season, Martin was 14-of-17 from the field — two of his misses were 3-point shots — and 4-of-8 at the free throw line. Seven of his rebounds came on the offensive end.
Lambert tallied 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. He was 8-of-13 from the field, 6-of-10 from the 3-point arc and 2-of-3 at the foul line.
Elyjah Clark claimed 11 rebounds as the Lions dominated the boards 59-36.
However, the rest of the Lions struggled with their shooting. Taking away Martin's and Lambert's field-goal shooting, the other nine players combined to go 7-of-40 from the field and 1-of-20 from long range. The Lions also missed half of their free throws — 6-of-12.
The Lions (1-0) did shoot 50 percent from the field in the second half while breaking away from a 27-16 halftime advantage. The Lions went 11-of-34 (32 percent) in the first half.
Winona State (0-1) had a worse shooting game — 18-of-67 overall (27 percent) and more than half of the shots coming from beyond the arc (10-of-42). It shot 19 percent in the first half and 34 percent in the final 20 minutes.
The Lions led just 15-12 with 3:29 left in the first half before going on a 12-4 spurt to close the half and lead by 11 at the break. The Lions began the second half with a 15-6 run and led 42-22 after Martin's layup with 15 minutes left. Later a 12-0 run during a four-minute stretch capped by a Lambert dunk widened the lead to 67-34 with 5:40 to play.
Guard Caleb Wagner had 10 points and six rebounds for Winona State.
The Lions play Minnesota State-Mankato today at noon. The Mavericks lost on Friday to Washburn 78-71 in overtime.
Henderson State women 79, MSSU 70
PSU women 96, Oklahoma Baptist 78
Upper Iowa men 73, PSU 62
Stories: Page 2B
