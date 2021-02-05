Cam Martin's primary responsibilities the past two seasons at Missouri Southern were scoring and rebouding.
As a senior, he's continued that with team-leading averages of 25.8 points and 9.7 rebounds against multiple defenders. And as a result of those double teams, Martin also leads the Lions with 55 assists.
"At times I'm looking to pass more," Martin said after the Lions' 72-66 victory over Lincoln on Thursday night. "I'm trying to get my teammates more involved. We have a lot of new guys ... just help them build confidence and get in the swing of things.
"Our guys are nothing like they were at the beginning of the season. You can tell they are learning. Lawson (Jenkins) is playing so much better, Avery (Taggart) is playing better, RJ (Smith) is new but he's starting to play a lot better and fit the system. I think the biggest thing was me being more of a leader and teaching guys whereas last year everybody was seniors and been here more than I have."
There are also times Martin looks more to score.
"When we get a couple of possessions where we don't score, I kind of demand the ball and try to make something happen," he said. "When the offense stalls, Coach Boschee gets us in a set and we run something and try to play off the post. A lot of teams do double-team, and that is an advantage ... getting our guys open shots."
Martin registered his first 20-20 game — 24 points and 21 rebounds — against Lincoln. The 21 boards, which were all off the offensive glass, moved Martin into third place on the Lions' career list with 749, passing Jordan Talbert (731) and Elyjah Clark (739). Chris Tucker is second with 952.
Martin is fourth on the scoring list with 1,879 points, which are 23 points behind Carl Tyler.
"Honestly whenever I see Cam on the floor, I'm watching greatness," sophomore guard Winston Dessesow said. "Take it in, you're watching greatness.
"One thing I can say, Cam will always keep us up. He knows he's the best player, but he'll always keep us up and pass us the ball. If we miss a shot, it's 'hey, I'm going to give it to you again.' I appreciate that.
"I definitely see a difference in play, but I feel it's more of a leadership role now. Obviously he put up great numbers last year, and he is this year — if not better. But his leadership, with all these young guys, we need somebody to set the tone, show us how we're supposed play. I'm here as well for the guards, but when you have a senior All-American, why not lead by example."
Martin spent last summer expanding his offensive repertoire.
"He and I worked a ton on his perimeter game, just being able to put the basketball on the floor," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "And he's done it. Some games he's been really good at driving it and getting in the paint, kicking it out. Obviously in the post when he draws double teams, he finds people."
Facing their third game in five days, the Lions had a light workout on Friday as they prepared for this afternoon's game against Central Missouri.
The Lions (9-7) are tied with Pittsburg State for fourth place in the MIAA standings. The Mules (6-10) lost 79-72 on Thursday night at Pittsburg State despite a career-high 31 points from guard Korey Gilbert, a senior who played his freshman year at MIssouri Southern.
"We have to be mentally ready, and we have to do a better job taking care of the ball if we're going to be successful against them," Boschee said. "I feel like they are pushing the ball a little more. They are going to be hungry. They are coming off a loss, had a tough one against Northwest Missouri. They are going to be amped up, ready to go.
"We have four of our last six games at home. We have to take care of our home court and see where we're at at the end of the year."
MSSU vs. UCM
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (9-7)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.4
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 9.4
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.8
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.8
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 13.3
CENTRAL MISSOURI (6-10)
Pts.
F Ante Sustic, 6-11 sr. 4.7
F Gavin Pinkley, 6-9 jr. 10.9
G Garrett Luinstra, 6-2 jr. 5.1
G Korey Gilbert, 6-4 sr. 13.0
G Ja'Cor Nelson, 6-3 sr. 11.8
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:15 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (133-68). Doug Karleskint, 7th year at UCM (109-81), 11-year career (198-115).
Series: UCM leads 39-30 after MSSU's 67-58 road victory on Nov. 24. The Lions are 18-13 at home against the Mules.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.