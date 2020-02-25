Cam Martin has been unstoppable the past two weeks, averaging 40.25 points and 10 rebounds.
"These last couple of games, teams really haven't been double-teaming as hard," the 6-foot-9 junior center Martin said. "So they have been force-feeding me inside and making teams pay that way. My teammates have done a great job of getting me the ball in good position. And it helps how good they are, too, because you can't really help off of them. They make my job way easier. If I was playing with a bunch of guys who couldn't shoot, it would make my job a lot harder."
In his most recent game, Martin erupted for 54 points last Saturday night at Missouri Western, the most points in NCAA Division II this season and the most points in an MIAA game in 40 years. Bill Fennelly of Central Missouri, the league's career scoring leader with 2,819 points, had 54 points against Jacksonville State (Alabama) in 1980. Ironically, Martin transferred to MSSU after his freshman season at Jacksonville State, now a Division I school.
The 54-point games rank second in league history behind 59 points by Lincoln All-American guard Harold Robertson against Arkansas-Little Rock in 1978.
Martin also broke the Lions' school record he shared with guard Carl Tyler, who tallied 49 against Missouri Western on Jan. 13, 1984. Martin had 49 in the second game last season against Minnesota State-Mankato.
In the three previous games, Martin scored 29 against Northwest Missouri and 45 against Missouri Western, both at home, and then 33 at Northwest Missouri. He has raised his season average 3.4 points — difficult to do this late in the season — to 24.8 during February.
"It's an easy way, a smart way for us to create offense," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Obviously him scoring the ball, but it's an easy way for us to get two (defenders) on the basketball. I once heard Jeff VanGundy (NBA television analyst) in a game where a team kept throwing it in the post, everybody talked about what boring basketball that was. He said that's smart basketball because you not only have a guy who can score the basketball but you also have a guy who commands a double team. Every team is different; every team has different strengths. If we didn't have Cam, we'd hopefully have a little point guard like we did with CJ (Carr), and that's where we put the basketball then. Now our strong point is the center inside, and I'm not going to sit there and continue to jack up 3s when we can throw the ball to him and get open stuff. Nobody in the league can stop him one-on-one. You put two on him, now they are in a scrambling situation and makes it tougher."
Martin went 17-of-27 from the field, 5-of-11 from the 3-point arc and 15-of-16 at the foul line against the Griffons.
He scored 16 of the Lions' first 21 points and converted a three-point play in the last two minutes to give him 19 first-half points. He scored 18 consecutive points — the last 12 on four straight treys — during a six-minute stretch early in the second half. He converted 9-of-10 free throws over almost six minutes, then tied the MSSU record with a three-point play with 2:28 left. He broke the record with a dunk with 51 seconds to play — "That was a good way to do it," he said — and made his last trey in the waning seconds.
Martin didn't realize he was scoring so many points.
"I looked up at the scoreboard because they have the (player) scoring, and I had 46 with five or six minutes left in the game," he said. "I didn't feel like I had 46 at the time. It really surprised me that I was that close."
Of course, Martin would give up every single point in exchange for a victory.
"You can't really celebrate 54 in a loss," he said. "It kind of sucked that it happened in that game. I'd much rather have a win."
NAMES AND NUMBERS
In the past four games, Martin is shooting 61% from the field (56-of-92), 40% from distance (8-of-21) and 91% at the foul line (41-of-45). ... He has scored 48% of the Lions' points in the past four games. ... It was the first 50-point game in the MIAA since Lincoln's Anthony Virdure had 50 against Northwest Missouri on Feb. 2, 2017. ... There have been three other 50-point games in NCAA Division II this season — 53 by Kyle Monroe of Michigan Tech, 52 by Harrison Cleary of Minnesota-Crookston and 50 by Robbie Heath of Westchester (Pennsylvania).
MIAA record book
Men's basketball single-game points
59 — Harold Robertson, Lincoln, vs. Ark.-Little Rock, Jan. 11, 1978
54 — Bill Fennelly, Central Missouri, vs. Jacksonville State, March 2, 1980
54 — Cam Martin, Missouri Southern, vs. Missouri Western, Feb. 22, 2020
53 — Jimmie Dull, Southwest Missouri State, vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, Feb. 7. 1977
53 — Harold Robertson, Lincoln, vs. LeMoyne-Owen (Tenn.), Dec. 10, 1977
52 — Rick Gosnell, Central Missouri, vs. Southeast Missouri State, Dec. 21, 1963
52 — Kermit Meystedt, Southeast Missouri State, vs. McKendree (Ill.), Jan. 14, 1967
52 — Thomas Vincent, Emporia State, vs. Southwest Baptist, Feb. 28, 2004
50 — Armando Becker, Central Missouri, vs. Missouri-St. Louis, Feb. 9, 1991
50 — Anthony Virdure, Lincoln, vs. Northwest Missouri, Feb. 2, 2017
