ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Cam Martin broke Missouri Southern’s single-game scoring record, and both teams made countless big shots.
But the unlikeliest of heroes helped secure Missouri Western’s 89-85 victory over the No. 17 Lions on Saturday night before 2,457 fans inside the MWSU Fieldhouse on Tom Smith Court.
With the Griffons ahead 82-79, the Lions fouled Tony Chukwuemeke with 27 seconds remaining. Chukwuemeke, a 6-foot-10 junior, was 1-for-5 at the foul line for the season. But he sank two free throws and then two more nine seconds later to make it 86-79 with 18 seconds left.
“It is what it is,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We put ourselves in that position. They stepped up and made some big-time plays and free throws when they needed to. Give them a lot of credit. They didn’t quit. They didn’t stop playing.”
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, poured in 54 points to break the school record of 49 he shared with Carl Tyler. Tyler had 49 against Missouri Western in 1984, and Martin had 49 last season against Minnesota State-Mankato.
Martin, who had 43 points a week ago against the Griffons, was 17-of-27 from the floor, 5-of-11 from the 3-point arc and 15-of-16 at the foul line. He also had 12 rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots in 39 minutes.
“Obviously it was impressive,” Boschee said. “I think he could have gone off for 70 if they had called all the fouls. Missing 3s in the first half and being able to step it up and make 3s in the second half, that’s where we were going.”
Martin missed his first four shots from long range, but he made four straight in just over two minutes as the Lions (19-7, 12-5) opened a 53-44 lead with 11:45 remaining. But just over three minutes later the lead was gone. The Griffons hit three 3s in three minutes, and an 8-0 burst in just 27 seconds, capped by a three-pointer by Tyrell Carroll after the Griffons stole a lazy inbounds pass, put Missouri Western ahead 61-60 with 8:23 left.
“That was the game,” Boschee said. “I thought we were going to blow the thing open. They hit a 3, which was fine. ... Then we throw a lazy inbound pass. I don’t understand that … just not being mentally tough. You might be able to do that at home, but on the road in an environment like this, that’s frustrating.”
“We get up nine and we fall apart. You’d think with a mature, senior-dominated team you would be able to step up and take care of that stuff.”
Not more than three points separated the teams for the next six minutes. After the Lions’ Parker Jennings tied the game at 75 with a layup with 2:05 left, the Griffons went ahead to stay on Carroll’s 3 from the top of the key and his layup high off the backboard with 1 minute left.
Kinzer Lambert contributed 13 points for the Lions, and Elyjah Clark had 10 before fouling out.
Carroll finished with 23 points to lead the Griffons, and Tyus Millhollin had 22, including 12 free throws in the last six minutes. Reese Glover made four treys while scoring 16.
The Griffons shot 46 percent to the Lions’ 49 percent, but Missouri Western had a 38-29 advantage in rebounds and 16-9 margin in second-chance points.
“I think every single loose basketball was theirs,” Boschee said. “Thirteen offensive rebounds, 16 second-chance points … from the way we played from Thursday to Saturday just completely different. You think with some older guys you would get over that, but we didn’t.
“We tried some different defenses on them. They made some tough shots, too. We had some miscommunication on some parts of defenses. It’s a frustrating loss.”
The Lions fell into a third-place tie with the Griffons and lost any chance of catching Rogers State for the No. 2 seed in next month’s conference tournament.
The Lions have home games next week against Central Missouri on Wednesday night and Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
