KEARNEY, Neb. — Cam Martin scored 26 points and surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark as he led the No. 18 Missouri Southern men's basketball team to an 89-77 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Monday.
Martin, who finished with a double-double after shooting 12-of-19 from the field while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds, has accumulated 1,001 career points in 45 games with the Lions (11-2, 4-0 MIAA). He also had seven assists for MSSU.
Southern opened the game with a 34-5 run in the first half to build an insurmountable lead by the intermission, 61-45.
Southern’s Braelon Walker scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, to go along with a perfect 5-of-5 from the perimeter. Elyjah Clark scored 11 points, while Kinzer Lambert added nine. Reggie Tharp had five points and a team-high eight assists.
The Lions scored the first six points of the game and led 11-4 after a 3-ball from Walker with 16:45 left in the first half. The Lopers (8-5, 2-2) cut the lead to one, 13-12, with 15 minutes to play, but a 15-0 run by Southern pushed the lead to 28-12 lead with 11:37 left in the first half. The Southern run reached 34-5 after a 3-pointer from Tharp with 6:53 to go in the half. The Lions shot 67% from the field and 79% from the perimeter in the first half.
UNK chipped away at the lead in the second half but never got the within single digits before the final horn.
The Lopers were led in scoring by Jake Walker, who put up 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers. He had five rebounds and an assist. AJ Jackson scoring 19 points on nine makes from the field, dishing out a team-high seven assists.
Southern will be back in action with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Central Oklahoma on Thursday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
