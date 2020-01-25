PITTSBURG, Kan. — After a 52-point performance one week earlier in a two-point loss at Central Missouri, Missouri Southern wanted to make sure it got the basketball into the paint.
And Cam Martin cashed in on most of his opportunities.
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior center, poured in a season-best 37 points to lead the No. 15 Lions past Pittsburg State 79-72 Saturday afternoon inside John Lance Arena on Whetzel Court.
Martin, averaging 21 points per game, made 16-of-26 field goals, 1-of-3 3-pointers and 4-of-7 free throws. He had 21 points in the first half as the Lions led 37-32 at the intermission, and he claimed 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season and 28th in his two seasons with the Lions.
“We wanted to get in the paint because good things happen when you get the ball in the paint,” Martin said. “I was getting the ball in good position, and the shots were going in for me today. I got it going early, and that gave me some momentum going throughout the day.
“That helps a lot. It also helps a lot when the refs let us play more physical. Both ways they let us play more physical in the post. It’s a lot more fun playing that way. It’s a good win against a good team. It’s hard to win on the road.”
“When you have a size advantage, when you have 6-9 and shooting 55% to 60% from the field, you have to get him the ball,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought his positioning was better. He wasn’t fighting as much as he was against Central Missouri. He just let it come to him.
“And you have to give our guys on the perimeter a lot of credit. They give him the basketball, and he’s not a black hole down there by any means. He’s willing to throw the ball out.”
“We just had no answer to stop Cam,” PSU coach Kim Anderson said. “In the first half, I think he and Antonio (Givens II, also 6-9) were kind of going mano a mano, and then Antonio picked up a foul. Cam is a great player. He got determined, and then he got more determined, and then he got more determined. They did a great job of feeding him.”
The Lions (15-3, 8-1 MIAA) had three more in double figures as Reggie Tharp had 14, Braelon Walker 13 and Kinzer Lambert 12.
Tharp and Lambert each had six rebounds, and Tharp had five steals, one more than Lambert. Walker went 3-for-3 from distance and 4-for-4 at the line.
Point guard A.J. Walker tallied 27 points for the Gorillas (7-11, 3-6). Walker, who netted 19 in the second half, was 9-of-16 overall, 5-of-7 from the arc and 4-of-4 at the line in addition to six assists and six steals.
“A.J. was really good,” Anderson said. “I thought he started off a little slow, but then he got going. We just need more guys with him. I thought we played about as well as we can play except we had a couple of dumb plays.”
Givens made 7-of-10 field goals while scoring 15 and having six rebounds, but he was limited to 17 minutes by foul trouble. Jah-Kobe Womack and Christian Edmondson had 13 and 12, respectively, for the Gorillas.
Braelon Walker’s trey from the right corner and Martin’s layup gave the Lions a 51-42 lead six minutes into the second half, but in the next six minutes, A.J. Walker drilled two 3s and Edmondson’s basket off a pass from Walker gave the Gorillas a 57-56 lead with 7:53 left.
The Lions quickly regained the lead on Lambert’s dunk off a feed from the double-teamed Martin, and a Martin bucket and three Lambert charities made it 65-57 with 5:19 to play. The Lions preserved the lead by converting 9-of-11 free throws in the last 4:26, and the Lions rebounded both misses as part of their 42-26 rebounding advantage.
“Rebounding killed us,” Anderson said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds. I think a key play in the game was it was a five-point game and they missed a free throw, and we didn’t get the rebound. And they get it back and score. Little things beat you, especially when you play good teams. Certainly I thought Southern played very well.”
“We needed to make sure we had a good bounce-back win,” Boschee said. “We’ve had three tough losses this year, and every time we’ve bounced back the right way. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Anybody who watched the game can see Pitt is a totally different team with A.J. in the lineup and the way Givens played.
“I thought our guys were tough. I thought we were gritty down at the end. We made some big-time plays and got some stops.”
