Missouri Southern center Cam Martin had extra motivation on Saturday.
"My grandma passed away (Friday) night," he said. "So, I just came out and tried to play hard for her from the beginning, to have that game for her.
Grandma would be proud.
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, poured in 45 points to lead the Lions past Missouri Western 97-87 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
It was the ninth 40-point game in MSSU history and the fourth for Martin in two seasons, including two this month. He broke the arena record of 37 points scored by Martin last year against Upper Iowa and Taevaunn Prince against Northeastern State in 2015.
"Right from the jump, I just saw a different energy," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "He was pretty quiet in shootaround this morning, so I was kind of concerned how he would respond. The first couple of possessions, I saw the look in his eye and it wasn't a deer-in-the-headlights look. It was I'm going for 50. He was aggressive, and once he got rolling and going in the second half, that was our mismatch. We have to get (the ball) in there and let him go to work."
Martin was consistent with 23 points in the first half and 22 in the second. He went 13-of-27 from the floor, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 17-of-17 at the foul line. He was aware his 17 charities were shy of Russell Bland's school record 18-of-18 in 1976,
"I knew, because last year I was 17-for-18," he said. "So, that's twice I've come one short."
Martin, who had 40 points at Washburn nine days ago, scored 14 straight points for the Lions during a three-minute stretch as MSSU opened a 19-10 lead with 13:19 left. He hit two free throws, two shots down low and a 3-pointer in less than two minutes later in the half, and he had 16 of MSSU's first 29 points in the second half.
"Coach Boschee told everybody if they aren't going to double team, make them pay," said Martin, who also grabbed 10 rebounds. "I didn't really shoot a great percentage — I shot (almost) 50 percent — but I should have made a lot more shots than I did. They gave me 17 free throws, but I felt there were a couple of could have gotten calls when I was trying to draw the foul rather than finish the shot. There were a couple of shots I usually make."
"It was unbelievable," guard Elyjah Clark said. "He's an All-American for a reason. He's the best big in this conference and in the country. If they're not going to double-team him, then he's going to score 50 points. And if they do double-team him, then we have shooters all around. We just have to stay disciplined and do it every game ... take advantage of what we have every game."
It wasn't a one-man show for the Lions (19-5, 12-3 MIAA).
Kinzer Lambert netted nine points in each half for 18 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor and 9-of-12 at the line. Clark and Parker Jennings, who made his second start of the season, each scored 15, going 6-of-9 and 6-of-8, respectively from the field.
"I thought Parker was huge in his starting role," Boschee said. "I thought he played with great pace, good patience. Kinzer made some big-time plays. Elyjah putting the ball on the floor, he's getting a lot better doing that and playing under control. Those three seniors stepped up and did some really good things."
Point guard Tyrell Carroll scored 30 points and handed out eight assists for the Griffons (14-12, 10-5), who saw a seven-game winning streak end. Freshman guard Reese Glover nailed five treys while scoring 21 points — all in the second half — and Jaron Thames and Will Eames had 14 and 10, respectively.
The Lions never trailed after the first two minutes and led 48-34 at halftime and 51-34 after Lambert's three-point play to start the second half. It was 77-63 with 8:29 left when Martin picked up this third foul plus a technical foul. With Martin on the bench the Griffons rattled off nine straight points in a 1:33 span to climb within five points, but Clark hit a 3 from the left corner to beat the shot clock, Martin sank two charities after returning and Clark drove for a layup and an 84-72 lead with 4:25 left.
The Lions are back in action Thursday night at No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.
