Martin, Tharp ignite MSSU's' largest victory ever over Gorillas

With a turnover and missing his first three shots, it wasn’t the best of starts for Cam Martin.
But Martin made six of his next nine shots and grabbed seemingly every rebound in the rest of the first half, and Reggie Tharp was in the middle of an impressive spurt midway through the second half that put the finishing touch on Missouri Southern’s 95-64 victory over Pittsburg State on Tuesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The No. 15-ranked Lions (6-1, 1-0 MIAA) shot 70% (23-of-33, including 8-of-12 from 3-point range) while outscoring the Gorillas 58-42 in the second half. The Lions shot 55% for the game (38-of-69), and the 31-point victory was their largest in the 105 games in the series, surpassing an 85-56 home victory on Feb. 22, 1984.
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior center, filled his statistics line with 23 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in 33 minutes. He notched his double-double quickly, reaching 10 rebounds in the first 111/2 minutes and 10 points in the first 13 minutes.
“We have a stat sheet about the little things,” Martin said. “Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounding attempts are on there, and I’ve been getting negatives on each game. I just made it a habit to every play go get a rebound, and it worked out tonight. There was a lot of running up and down, so there were a lot more missed shots. There were a lot of rebounds to go get.”
“Cam was really efficient,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “He owned the paint with his rebounding. I thought he could be a little bit better as far as communicating on ball screens, but he was what we expect from him every time really.”
“Cam is really good, but I knew that coming in,” PSU coach Kim Anderson said. “I thought we hung around in the second half, got it back to 10 a couple of times. We’ve been kind of a fragmented team, guys who aren’t eligible yet, guys who are injured. We’re still kind of a work in progress, but I thought Missouri Southern played really well. We were able to slow them down a little bit for a while, but in the end, too many weapons.”
Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker tallied 15 and 11 points, respectively, and Reggie Tharp finished with 13 points, five assists, four steals and his first collegiate blocked shots in just 17 minutes.
Tharp also ignited one of the crowd’s biggest roars in the second half when he made a steal in front of the Gorillas’ bench, threw cross-court to Walker on the left side, and Walker lobbed the ball to the right of the rim where Lambert caught it and slammed it through the net with both hands.
“When Kinzer got the lob, that was my favorite play,” Tharp said. “I saw Braelon running, and we always talk about hockey assists, pitching it ahead and then trying to find the next open man after that.”
“Reggie has been playing great,” Martin said. “It’s fun when you have multiple guys score in double digits, and there’s not a big gap in the scoring.”
The Lions stretched a 37-22 halftime lead to 62-45 on Lambert’s free throw with 11:11 left, but the Gorillas (4-2, 0-1) scored seven unanswered points in the next 1:15 and got within 10 on Antonio Givens’ layup.
But in the next five minutes, the Lions broke away with a 21-3 spurt, and Tharp was in the middle of most of it. He sank 1-of-2 free throws, then nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner. Tharp’s steal led to Walker’s trey from the right corner, his pass set up Martin’s dunk and he drove across the lane for a reverse layup.
“Just try to play hard for my teammates,” Tharp said. “We talk about everybody playing together on defense, trying to stick together as a unit. If we do that, the sky is the limit for us.”
“I was proud of the way our guys played,” Boschee said. “That spurt from the 9:56 mark to the 5-minute mark, that’s some of the best offensive and defensive basketball I’ve seen us play, probably the best since I’ve been here as head coach (six seasons). For us to go from the 10-point lead to 28 in that quick of a span, guys did some pretty special things. I thought Reggie really sparked us. When he’s aggressive, we’re a lot better.”
The Gorillas’ Marcel Cherry captured game honors with 30 points, hitting 12-of-17 fielders, 5-of-9 3-pointers and 1-of-4 free throws. Jah-Kobe Womack and Dejon Waters Jr. both added 10 points.
“Marcel shot the ball well, which was good. We needed that,” Anderson said. “He’s been streaky, but he played well tonight. And he’s going to have to until we get some guys. We have some young guys who haven’t figured it all out yet, but they will.”
