Missouri Southern center Cam Martin made 10 field goals on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, the last one didn’t count.
Guard Caleb Williams capped a 36-point performance with a free throw with 7.6 seconds remaining, and Northeastern State held on to beat the Lions 90-89 in front of 137 fans at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Williams sank two free throws to give Northeastern State an 89-86 lead with 1:50 remaining, but the Lions pulled even as Keryn Collins made two charities with 1:41 left and Martin made 1-of-2 attempts 37 seconds later.
The Lions had a chance to take the lead after Williams missed a shot from the left corner, but they never got a shot off as a jump ball was called near midcourt with 28 seconds left, and the possession arrow gave the ball to NSU.
Williams was fouled on a drive from the left side, and he missed the first free throw but made the second for a one-point lead with 7.6 seconds left.
After a MSSU timeout, the Lions got the ball to Kyle Younge, and he dribbled into the frontcourt. He got the ball to Martin, and his shot from just inside the top of the circle went in at the buzzer, touching off a celebration by the Lions.
The officials, who apparently ruled the shot was good on the floor, went to a video review. After an extended review, the officials ruled the ball was still in Martin’s right hand and waved off the basket, which resulted in a celebration by the RiverHawks.
“Honestly I didn’t think it was good,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Cam said it was good, but I guess I’m a glass half-empty guy.
“The ball was supposed to go to (Collins) but he didn’t work to get open after throwing the ball inbouds. He’s really good pushing the ball in transition and creating shots. I thought that was our best opportunity to get it to him, and (we) didn’t get it to him. I thought we were about to turn it over, but Cam threw one up there.”
The RiverHawks won for the first time on the Lions’ floor since 2013, but realistically the game should not have come down to the final shot. The Lions missed 10 free throws – 17-of-27 to NSU’s 26-of-32 and they committed 21 turnovers to NSU’s 14.
“We get the lead in the latter part of the second half and were not able to hold on,” Boschee said. “You look at the two things that hurt us the most – turnovers, in back-to-back games we have 20 turnovers, and on the defensive side we fouled them 25 times and sent them to the line 32 times. Any time you do that, you’re not going to be very successful.
“There are some things we have to clean up, but at the same time I saw some positive things. I thought ‘K’ (Collins) coming in during the second half and doing some good things for us at the point guard spot, where we’ve been struggling a little bit. I was proud of the way we shared the ball, 20 assists. We have to take care of it. The casual turnovers that our guys make, it’s tough pills to swallow. No excuses, we have a lot of new guys but at the same time we’re going to keep on working and this team will get better.”
Martin led the Lions with 26 points, going 9-of-14 from the field and 7-of-10 at the line. Stan Scott and Lawson Jenkins made their first starts of the season and scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, and Christian Bundy made all five field goals while scoring 13.
RJ Smith grabbed a dozen rebounds as the Lions dominated the boards 42-25, and the Lions shot 53% to NSU’s 45%.
Williams made seven of the RiverHawks’ 12 3-point goals and was 10-of-20 from the floor and 9-of-11 at the line.
“You look at his percentages, last year at East Central he shot 28 percent from the 3-point line,” Boschee said. “Only being able to prepare for these guys seeing one game, giving him a little bit of room in the first half probably was a mistake. … He got to feeling it a little, and he got going.”
