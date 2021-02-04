Cam Martin didn't snag every rebound, but at times it seemed that way.
Martin, 6-foot-9 senior, was chairman of the boards with a career-high 21 rebounds, and he scored 24 points to lead Missouri Southern past Lincoln 72-66 Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
Martin made 9 of 12 field goals, 1 of 2 shots from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 free throws for his points, and all 21 of his rebounds came off the defensive board. He registered the first 20-20 game for the Lions since Slim Magee collected 24 points and 20 rebounds in a victory over Nebraska-Kearney in the quarterfinal round of the 2014 MIAA Postseason Tournament.
"I was surprised that I had that many," Martin said. "Even more surprised that I had zero offensive rebounds. It's cool getting a career-high in something else."
"A lot of his rebounds were in traffic, tough ones," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "And I thought they were jamming the rebounder quite a bit, so he had to come down strong with it and not turn it over. That was a big aspect of it as well."
Martin had 18 points and nine rebounds in the first half. He had seven points in a 50-second span — a reverse layin plus the and-1, a layup after a drive from the top of the key and a reverse layup — to give the Lions a 27-18 lead with seven minutes left in the first half.
"My teammates were getting me the ball in good places," said Martin, who also had four assists and three blocked shots.
Then he had only two shot attempts in the second half.
"I think they were so focused on me, they were all in the gaps," he said. "They were doubling hard, so I wasn't really trying to force and score the ball. I was trying to get my teammates the ball and let them make plays. And they were making plays."
Winston Dessesow added 10 points for the Lions, and Lawson Jenkins and Stan Scott each had eight.
Quinton Drayton scored 17 points for Lincoln, and Sai Witt and Derrick Woods added 15 and 14, respectively.
While the Lions never trailed in the game, Lincoln (8-6) certainly made things interesting down the stretch. Witt's two charities pulled the Blue Tigers within 65-64 with 1:50 left, but Dessesow nailed a trey from the right wing to push the Lions' lead to four points.
Lincoln's Charles Wilson shot a 3 from the right side, and the ball was well inside the hoop but somehow came out. Scott made one free throw for a five-point lead, and then Dessesow made a key defensive play, forcing Quinton Drayton to dribble the ball off his foot and out of bounds with 1:06 to play.
"We started to press, switch up our defense a little bit," Dessesow said. "I knew who I was guarding was a shaky ball handler, so stay low, keep my hands active. Thank God I got the steal. I tipped it off his foot. I was hoping it would roll a little faster, but I'm glad we came out with the ball."
"I thought that kind of calmed us down a little bit," Boschee said. "That was a big-time play for us."
The Lions scored the first 11 points of the game and the final 10 points of the first half to lead 40-24 at the intermission.
"We had spurts in the game where we turned the ball over way too much," Martin said. "We had four straight possessions in the second half when we didn't get shots. ... But you have to look on the bright side. We had 16 assists. That shows we're moving the ball. We just have to clean some things up."
"Great start, great finish to the first half, and in between it was OK," Boschee said. "Defensively in the second half they were getting what they wanted downhill. Our guards were not handling pressure, and other people not coming to meet the pass. Too many casual turnovers that led to opportunities for them. ... I can handle turnovers if you're trying to make something happen, but when you're just trying to make a pass from A to B, you have to be able to complete that pass. And you have to be tough enough to create separation and get open."
