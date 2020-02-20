ST. PETERS, Mo.— Thomas Jefferson’s Caroline Martucci and Lamar’s Meghan Watson were the lone area athletes to advance to the championship finals on the opening day of the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The top 16 finishers in each preliminary event advanced to today’s finals, with the top eight in the championship finals and places 9-16 in the consolation finals.
A senior, Martucci advanced to the championship finals of the 100-yard backstroke by finishing sixth in the prelims with a time of 59.56 seconds. Martucci also qualified for the consolation finals in the 50-yard freestyle by finishing ninth in 25.27.
A junior, Watson finished fifth in the prelims of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.72. Watson also moved on to the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke after finishing 10th in 1:01.
Carl Junction had two individuals and a relay team advance to the consolation finals.
Carl Junction’s Emma Lacey advanced to the consolation finals in the 100 breaststroke by finishing 13th in 1:10, while teammate Skyler Sundy was 16th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.
Carl Junction’s team of Sundy, Carsyn Smith, Alanza Montez and Lacey advanced in the 200 freestyle relay by finishing 12th in 1:46.
A junior, Lacey just missed advancing in the 50 free after placing 18th.
Athletes from Webb City, Monett and Nevada saw their respective seasons end, as they were unable to advance to the finals.
Webb City just missed advancing in all three relays.
The Cardinals finished 18th in the 200 freestyle relay, with Skylar Powell, Ashley Philpot, Jalen Ansley and Hannah Robinson competing.
Webb City finished 19th in the 200 medley relay, with Anna Swearengen, Sophia Whitesell, Macy Bean and Powell swimming. In the same event, Carl Junction’s Corinne Miller, Tyne Holt, Sophia Hensley and Sundy finished 20th.
The Cardinals were 20th in the 400 free relay, with Powell, Whitesell, Robinson and Swearengen swimming.
Webb City’s Whitesell finished 22nd in the 500 freestyle and was 25th in the 200 individual medley, while Carl Junction’s Holt and Hensley finished 26th and 28th, respectively, in the 200 IM. Holt was also 26th in the 100 breaststroke.
Webb City’s Powell and Carl Junction’s Sundy were 19th and 20th, respectively, in the 50 free, while Swearengen was 22nd in the 100 backstroke.
Monett and Nevada finished 24th and 27th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle relay, while Lamar and Nevada were 24th and 28th, respectively, in the 400 free relay.
The Class 1 finals begin at 10 a.m. this morning. The Class 2 prelims begin today, with athletes from Joplin and Carthage competing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.