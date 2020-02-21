ST. PETERS, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson’s Caroline Martucci and Lamar’s Meghan Watson earned all-state recognition on Friday at the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
A senior, Martucci finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.83 seconds. A junior, Watson placed fifth in the 100 butterfly in 59.66.
The top eight finishers in each event are recognized as all-state performers, while places 9-16 are considered honorable mention all-state.
The pair earned honorable mention honors in their other events. Martucci finished 15th in the 50 freestyle in 25.73, while Watson was 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.3).
Carl Junction’s Skyler Sundy and Emma Lacey both earned honorable mention all-state honors.
Sundy finished 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:01), while Lacey was 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:11).
Carl Junction’s 200 freestyle relay team of Sundy, Carsyn Smith, Ally Montez and Lacey finished 13th in 1:45.
Two Springfield-area athletes captured gold, as Rogersville’s Cabrini Johnson won the 100 breaststroke and Summit Prep’s Maggie Moore took first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Parkway West won the team title with 171 points. Lamar (19) and Carl Junction (18) finished 27th and 29th in the team standings.
CLASS 2 MEET BEGINS
The Class 2 event began on Friday with the preliminary events.
The top 16 advanced to today’s finals, with the top eight moving on to the championship finals and places 9-16 in the consolation finals.
Carthage’s Madison Riley advanced to the consolation finals in the 100 butterfly by finishing 12th in 1:00.
Carthage’s 200 freestyle relay team of Riley, Cassidy Smith, Nadya Housh and Hope Fultz finished 24th with a time of 1:46.
The Tigers were 26th in the 200 medley relay, with Riley, Smith, Housh and Fultz competing. Carthage finished 27th in the 400 free relay, as Riley, Smith, Housh and Fultz recorded a time of 3:55.
Joplin’s Brenna Jones ended her prep career after finishing 29th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:20.
The Class 2 swimming finals begin at 3 today.
