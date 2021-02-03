Maryann Mitts, the winningest women's basketball coach at Missouri Southern, is headed back to the sideline.
Mitts has been hired as the head basketball coach and athletics director at Cottey College in Nevada, school vice president for student life Dr. Landon Adams announced Wednesday morning.
"We are very excited to welcome Maryann to Cottey,” Adams said in a release. “Maryann brings a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree to the Comets program. I am confident that under her leadership our basketball program and athletics department will benefit and grow moving forward.”
Mitts coached from 2000-2013 at Missouri Southern, compiling a record of 189-145. She coached at Rockhurst from 1996-2000, helping the school transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
In 17 seasons as a college coach, Mitts' teams are 272-201 with 14 winning seasons.
“I am humbled and thrilled to have this opportunity at Cottey College,” Mitts said in the release. “There is so much potential at Cottey and I see such a bright future for the college as a whole and the athletics department. I can’t wait to get to work building something that the campus and community of Nevada can be really proud of.”
Mitts also coached the boys basketball team at McAuley Catholic High School for one season before being hired as an assistant professor of kinesiology at Missouri State for the the last two years.
