MARYVILLE, Mo — Don’t count out Cassville in crunch time.
Facing a 17-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter, Cassville shrank Maryville's lead to 17-14 after touchdown runs from Hayden Sink and Jericho Farris. Maryville answered back with a short touchdown run for a 24-14 lead.
That’s when the game went wild.
Sink scrambled in the pocket and connected with Drake Reese deep for a 51-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-21. After recovering its second straight onside kick, Cassville ran a reverse receiver pass that worked to perfection with Reese hooking up with Brett Cooper for a 44-yard touchdown pass. That handed the Wildcats a 28-24 lead — their first lead — with just 1:07 left.
But the Spoofhounds' Connor Drake found a wide-open Caden Stoecklein in the end zone with 11 seconds left for a 30-28 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Hound Pound.
“Life doesn’t always go your way, but we are going to walk out of here with our head held high because we played with great effort and great heart,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said. “We are going to walk away against a very good football team in Maryville that battled us tooth and nail. I said to them multiple times (at halftime), ‘Character is not made in times of adversity. It’s revealed.’ Our kids' character was revealed in adverse situations. They just kept fighting. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Parnell gave credit to assistant coaches Clay Weldy (offensive coordinator) and Josh Schmitt (special teams coach) for the reverse receiver play and two onside kick recoveries that helped Cassville take the late advantage.
“What a great call by Clay to give us the lead,” Parnell said. “Josh does an outstanding job of getting our special teams ready. He pulled the trigger on both of those. Drake is a really good kicker. He executed both of those perfectly.”
Maryville utilized a balanced attack, racking up 366 yards of total offense. The Spoofhounds amassed 229 of those yards on the ground and 137 of those through the air.
Drake went 10 of 21 with two touchdowns, while classmate Connor Weiss rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. Trey Houchin added 64 yards on 13 carries and a score, and Kade Wilmes rushed seven times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Cassville compiled 358 yards — 249 rushing and 109 passing. Sink was 3 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown while running for 42 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Cooper hauled in three passes for 58 yards and a score.
Farris rushed for 130 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown. Zach Coenen tallied 77 yards on 10 carries. Not only did Reese catch a 51-yard touchdown pass, but he also threw for a 44-yard touchdown to Cooper.
Maryville’s Wilmes retrieved a 41-yard touchdown pass from Drake to give the Spoofhounds an early lead in the first quarter. Weiss nailed a 24-yard field goal for a 10-0 halftime advantage, and he added a 5-yard run to increase the lead to 17-0 in the third quarter.
After finishing as a state runner-up last year in Class 3, the Wildcats finished the season with a 10-3 record, the program’s fifth straight winning season. Cassville graduates 15 seniors in 2021.
“I’m heartbroken for them right now,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said while wearing his emotions on his sleeve. “What a great group of seniors. What a legacy they are going to leave. They won a lot of ballgames. We overcame so much adversity from early season injuries and a lot of new faces. A ton of kids developed and grew. They just kept working and getting better and better and better to put ourselves in a position right now today in Maryville.”
