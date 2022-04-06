CARTHAGE, Mo. — The game was deadlocked at 4-4 and extra innings loomed.
Until Drew Massey stepped to the dish in the top of the seventh.
The junior lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly out to right field as Carl Junction took a one-run lead and held on for the win against Mount Vernon on Wednesday night in the Bill O’Dell Tournament at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Bulldogs (3-7) are 2-0 in pool play and will face Seneca at 2 p.m. Thursday in Carthage.
Kyler Perry started the seventh by reaching on a fielding error. Jordan Woodruff dropped a sac bunt to move Perry into scoring position at second base.
Perry stole third, which set up Massey’s sac fly.
Lucas Vanlanduit worked around a pair of singles in the seventh as Mount Vernon’s Brady Brown was cut down trying to steal and he registered a strikeout to notch the save.
Carl Junction drew first blood when Vanlanduit scored on a fielding error in the first. Then in the bottom half of the inning, Mount Vernon knotted the score at 1-1 when Brown laced an RBI triple out to left field.
The Bulldogs answered right back as Cole Wilson came across to score on a fielding error in the second. Jacob Leeper briefly gave the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead with a two-run single in the bottom half of the frame.
But Carl Junction landed a haymaker in the fourth as Logan Eck scored on an error to tie the game at 3-3. Perry then drove in Arlen Wakefield on a sac fly to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 advantage.
Mount Vernon tied the game at 4-4 following an RBI single from Jarrett Zerby in the sixth.
Perry, who was the starter for Carl Junction, racked up 11 punchouts over six innings and earned the win. He yielded four runs (two earned) on nine hits to go with two free passes.
Woodruff and Wakefield tallied the Bulldogs’ only hits. Carl Junction wreaked havoc on the base paths as Woodruff swiped two bags, while Massey, Perry and Vanlanduit also collected thefts.
For Mount Vernon, Tristan Jones took the tough-luck loss. He struck out 10 batters and went the distance, allowing five runs (one earned) on two hits with five walks.
The Mountaineers (4-4) accumulated 11 hits. Brown, Jones, Leeper, Braden Dodson and Gavin Johnston led the way with two knocks apiece.
Mount Vernon will face Carthage at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Mountaineers have dropped both games in pool play.
