PITTSBURG, Kan. — In a day when home runs were on display for Missouri Southern baseball, the one hit by senior Matt Miller proved to be the most significant.
Miller’s homer down the right field line in the third inning Saturday not only drove in two runs, but it also set a new MSSU home-run record, as the Lions edged host Pittsburg State 20-16.
In marking his seventh home run of the season, Miller’s 42nd career homer Saturday set a new program record at MSSU.
The previous mark had been set by Jim Baranoski (1986-89).
It was also a spectacular day for Southern home runs in general, with Lion hitters pounding out eight round-trippers to tie a school record.
Others hitting home runs for the Lions were Treghan Parker and Garrett Rice with two apiece, as well as Nate Mieszkowski, Henry Kusiak and Ethan Clark with one each.
The Lions outhit the Gorillas 19-18 in a tough MIAA Conference matchup.
Missouri Southern opened the contest with four runs but quickly fell behind in the bottom of the first as PSU sent home five runs of its own.
Two more Gorilla runs in the bottom of the second and three more by the Lions in the top of the third left the score tied at 7-all.
The Gorillas outscored their visitors 5-1 in the fourth inning to get a 12-8 advantage but that proved their last lead of the game. MSSU’s five runs in the fifth gave the Lions a lead that they would never relinquish.
Second-baseman Mieszkowski led Southern hitting, going 3-for-6 and driving in five runs. Designated hitter Garrett Rice and left fielder Treghan Parker batted in four runs apiece.
PSU center fielder Brett Daley went 2-for-3 to drive home eight runs. Teammate Karson Coffee went 2-for-6, driving in three runs.
With hitting in the limelight, there was no shortage of pitchers who were needed.
Missouri Southern used five pitchers. Trent Harris started and was relieved by Kyle Moore in the second inning. Cale McCallister relieved Moore in the fourth and got the win. Other relievers were Kyle Kaempf and Jacob Davis, who threw the last two innings.
Tanner Leslie, who relieved starter Cason Long in the second and pitched three innings, got the loss.
After splitting the two games Friday and Saturday, the Lions (10-5, 1-1 in the MIAA) will face the Gorillas (9-5, 1-1) in Pittsburg again at noon Sunday.
