HERMITAGE, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys and girls cross country squads are headed to the state meet.
McAuley's boys took second and the girls finished third in the Class 1 District 2 meet on Saturday at Lake Pomme de Terre in Hermitage. The top four teams and top 30 individuals move on to state.
The Warriors' Michael Parrigon led the way with an 11th-place finish in 18 minutes, 21 seconds. Also headed to state for McAuley is Trae Veer (16th), Phillip Motazedi (18th), Joe Staton (32nd), Drew Zeb (33rd), Alex Bohachick (55th) and Connor Taffner (65th).
Thomas Jefferson qualified three individuals to state. Kip Atteberry was the individual district champion as he finished with a time of 16:49, while teammates London Rodriguez and Braden Honeywell-Lynch took ninth and 15th, respectively.
Jasper's Leland Harris was 17th, while College Heights' Colton McMillan took 30th to qualify for the state meet.
On the girls side, McAuley's Kendall Ramsey finished third with a time of 22:49. The Warriors will also be represented at state with Marbellie Villanueva (18th), Brooke Righter (38th), Samantha Perrin (41st) and Miriam Kramer (42nd).
Sarah Mueller took eighth to lead Thomas Jefferson, while teammate Samantha Seto was 23rd.
Liberal won the district title as a team. Taylor Swarnes was fourth, while Bailey Couch was 13th, Jordan Goodell 24th, Libby Stebbins 29th, Kerri Borghardt 30th and Chloe Pearson 32nd.
Wheaton's Lakeisha Wise took 11th, while Exeter's Kaylyn Weiser finished 27th.
The 48th annual MSHSAA Cross Country Championships will run from Nov. 4-5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
