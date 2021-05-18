SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls soccer team is headed to the district championship game.
The Warriors (14-2) shut out Liberty-Mountain View 5-0 on Tuesday night at Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield.
"We came out flat, but we lit a fire as the game went on," McAuley coach Michael Teeter said.
Kayleigh Teeter paced McAuley's offensive attack with a hat trick. She scored her first goal in the eighth minute, followed by a tally in the 64th minute and achieved a hat trick with a goal in the 71st minute.
Grace Bishop, a John Brown University signee, rounded out the Warriors scoring attack with two goals.
Top-seeded McAuley plays second-seeded New Covenant Academy for the Class 1 District 6 championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.