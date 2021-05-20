SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Second-seeded New Covenant scored three second-half goals in a 15-minute span and nipped top-seeded McAuley Catholic 3-2 Thursday night in the Class 1 District 6 girls soccer championship game at the Cooper Soccer Complex.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Warriors coach Michael Teeter said. “The girls did really well. It just didn’t go our way.”
The Warriors (14-3) led 1-0 at the intermission after Ava Masena scored midway through the first half on an assist from Bella Maningas.
New Covenant (16-2) tied the game on Katelyn Barstead’s goal in the 53rd minute. Anna Crain had the assist.
New Covenant took the lead on Jayden Feola’s goal in the 60th minute, and Crain converted a penalty kick eight minutes later for a 3-1 advantage.
Kennedy DeRuy scored in the 73rd minute to pull McAuley within one goal, but the Warriors could not score the equalizer.
“We fought to the end,” Teeter said. “It was close.”
New Covenant avenged a 3-0 loss to McAuley in the Hillcrest Tournament championship game on April 17.
The Warriors, in a co-op program with College Heights Christian, had their two losses against Central Ozark Conference schools — Carl Junction 3-2 in the season opener in late March and 5-3 to Carthage on May 10.
“It was a good season,” Teeter said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
