The McAuley Warriors boys cross country team took home its first-ever conference title in the Ozark 7 Conference meet held Friday at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin.
The College Heights Cougars girls team took the girls cross country title.
McAuley coach Andy Youngworth said the title was a “pretty big honor,” for the young program.
“We ran cross country for a couple of years back in the 1980s, but McAuley restarted it in 2013, so we’ve really only been around for the last nine years,” Youngworth said. “This is our first conference championship in cross country and it’s a pretty big honor for our kids. They competed really well, although it wasn’t our best race.”
Youngworth said five of the Ozark 7’s teams sent runners to Friday’s meet, all though not all the teams could field enough runners to qualify for team honors.
He said senior Michael Parrigon was McAuley’s best finisher, despite battling a knee injury for most of the season.
Parrigon finished in third place — 1:35.9 off the pace set by Thomas Jefferson senior Kip Atteberry. The Warriors captured the team title by posting five of the top eight finishing times.
The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers took second place by taking the other three of the top eight finishes, but their fourth and fifth finishers came in 15th and 17th place.
College Heights came in third among boys cross country teams.
Atteberry said he finally cracked the 17-minute mark on Friday, which had been his previous best. He won with a time of 16 minutes, 40 seconds — about 20 seconds faster than his previous personal best
“Last year I ended my second to the last race at 17 flat, then I went out at state at 17:10,” Atteberry said. “I just wasn’t quite there, but it feels really good to finally get past that 17-minute mark today.”
Atteberry said his familiarity with the Tom Rutledge Course definitely helped him cut down on his time.
“I feel comfortable with this course, we practice here all the time,” he said. “That definitely helps because I know where I’m at, so I kind of know where I need to let up and where I need to book it. I kind of came out with a different strategy this time, I decided I was going to come out and just book it for the first mile and kind of see where I was from there. I’ve got my friends here, which makes it much better.”
The College Heights girls team took the Ozark 7 girls title by finishing with six racers in the top 10. The McAuley girls team had the other four top-10 finishers.
The Cougars were led by senior Jayli Johnson and sophomore Marla Anderegg, who finished one and two, just 2.7 seconds apart.
“This is a course we run on a lot because our school is really close to it and we practice out here sometimes,” Johnson said. “So it was definitely very familiar. I do a lot of thinking when I’m running. I was thinking, OK, here’s where we saw that snake that one day, just silly things like that. It’s pretty dry and a little windy, but I just had to keep pushing through. There wasn’t anybody in front of me so I just had to keep pushing. I was using the Gator at the front of the race to chase.”
Anderegg said she only started running cross country this year after playing tennis last year.
“It’s pretty cool, I wasn’t expecting this to happen this year,” Anderegg said. “I usually am behind her but a little bit farther behind, so it was cool to be so close to her this time. I always say give the glory to God and I was just thinking God, however good you let me be today, I want it to glorify you.”
Thomas Jefferson tool the junior high conference meet with five of the top 10 finishers in the race, while St. Peter’s in Joplin took the girls conference title.
Thomas Jefferson eighth grader Jack Twiss won the 3,000 meter junior high race with a tie of 11:42 — 7.2 seconds ahead of College Heights eight grader Connor Jordan.
St. Peter’s eight grader Amelia Antillon took first place in the junior high girls race with a time of 13:23, while St. Peter’s seventh grader Edith Nolan took second with a time of 13:41.6
Youngworth said these teams will next complete at their district meet at Hermitage on Oct. 29.
