WYANDOTTE, Okla. — McAuley Catholic’s boys basketball team made a second-half comeback Thursday but it wasn’t quite enough as the Warriors fell 56-50 to host Wyandotte.
The Bears jumped out to a 30-22 lead at intermission and held on despite being outscored by a point in each of the final two quarters.
“We got down but did a pretty good job of making adjustments,” said McAuley coach Tony Witt. “This is the first time we played a complete game and got better as the game went on. This is a huge step forward for us.”
Noah Black topped the Warriors with 15 points, while Bryce Pogue led Wyandotte with 19.
Others scoring in double figures for Wyandotte were Jarrett Burney and Atticus Doutcut with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
McAuley (2-8) will host Lockwood at 3 p.m. Saturday.
