GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team suffered a 72-48 setback to Golden City Tuesday night on the road.
McAuley falls to 5-18 and 0-4 in Ozark 7 play.
Josh Reeves scored a game-high 26 points to lead Golden City. Max Parrill and Elijah Pettengill tallied 14 points apiece.
The Warriors were led by Michael Parrigon with 14 points. Joe Staton contributed 11 points.
McAuley plays at College Heights on Friday.
