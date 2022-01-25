WHEATON, Mo. — The McAuley boys basketball team suffered a slim 69-66 setback to Wheaton in double-overtime Tuesday night on the road.
The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 7-4 in the final overtime period to secure the triumph.
Kelton Park scored a game-high 32 points to spearhead the scoring for Wheaton. Blake Morgan added 15 points, while Zane Johnson contributed nine.
Rocco Bazzano-Jospeh led McAuley (3-14, 0-2 Ozark 7) with 16 points. Jeffery Horinek and Michael Parrigon had 15 points apiece.
McAuley plays at Jasper on Thursday.
