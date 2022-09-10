COLUMBIA, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys cross country squad put together a strong showing at the Father Tolton Invitational on Saturday in Columbia.
McAuley finished third in the team standings with 123 points. Father Tolton won the team title with 31 points, while Centralia was second with 76 points.
Michael Parrigon paced the Warriors with a fifth-place finish out of 139 runners. The sophomore posted a time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds.
Father Tolton's Quentin Hermann won the race in 16:51. Also competing for McAuley was Trae Veer (29th), Phillip Motazedi (30th), Joe Staton (34th), Drew Zeb (38th), Alex Bohachick (57th) and Kable Reichardt (70th).
"The Father Tolton Invitational is a great experience and simulates the state trip," McAuley coach Andy Youngworth said. "We appreciate the administrative team letting us take these trips. ... The team has been battling some illness, but I thought we competed well. It was a third-place finish against a tough field of Class 2 and Class 3 teams."
On the girls side, McAuley's Kendall Ramsey took 17th with a finishing time of 22:26 to lead the way.
Also competing for the Warriors was Miriam Kramer (100th), Brooke Righty (103rd) and Samantha Perrin (104th).
"Kendall ran a tough race," Youngworth said. "She has a lot on her plate with volleyball and cross country, but she does a good job of balancing both. Our young girls continue to improve and are starting to figure out what needs to be done to get better."
Father Tolton claimed the team title with 35 points. The hosts' Elyse Wilmes won the race with a time of 18:46.
