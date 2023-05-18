In what is likely the best finish in a state tournament in school history, the McAuley Warriors boys golf team finished in third place in the Class 1 state tournament held May 15-16 at the Country Club of Missouri at Columbia.
McAuley had a two-round score of 732, finishing 33 shots behind Gallatin at second and 57 strokes behind Salisbury, which scored a 675 for the top spot.
McAuley edged out Lockwood, which finished fifth in the tournament, three strokes behind the Warriors. Lockwood had edged out McAuley in the Class 1, District 3 tournament by four strokes to capture the top spot then, with McAuley finishing second.
McAuley Coach Tony Witt credited his team with the resilience to come out after a rough first day and rally into the top five.
“There was a stretch on that first day on the back on holes 12 through 16 that was probably the toughest part of the course and our guys got to that stretch and it started raining," Witt said. “And it was raining really, really hard and we didn’t respond to it very well. As a result of that, we had some elevated scores because of that and the guys were upset at themselves about that.
“And they could have checked out after that first day, it’s easy to do with golf. It’s such a mental sport that it’s kind of easy to do. But they didn’t, everyone had a really good approach, and really Rocco was kind of our saving grace, he dropped 18 strokes from day one to day two and had his best round of the year and came up big for us. I think he had climbed 20 spots from day one to day two, and if he doesn’t have that round who knows what happens.”
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph scored a 98 that first day, but rallied on the second day for his best round of golf of the year, scoring an 80, for a tournament total of 178 — good enough for 32nd place, Witt said.
And the team’s score improved by 18 as well, hitting a 375 in the first round and a 357 in the second.
“If he doesn’t have the day he has, we’re on the outside looking in, that’s for sure,” Witt said. “I was watching the live scoring, we had two guys who had two holes left and I was kind of a nervous wreck watching it. It’s kind of out of your control at that point, but to have our best day the last day of the year, our best tournament score on the last day of the year, and after having one of our worst days the day before, it really says a lot about our guys, it says a lot about Rocco and his ability to bounce back after having a tough day, to have his best day of the year.”
McAuley’s Evan D’Amour was the picture of consistency in the tournament, turning in the team’s best score of 85 in each round for a 170 tournament total. That put him one spot outside an all-state finish, which is awarded to the top 15 scores in each class.
“Evan’s been extremely consistent for us the past three years,” Witt said. “He’s been so good for us the past three years, he’s been our low-stroke guy the past couple of years. He’s been solid. He was all-state as a sophomore and he missed it by one place this year. Watching him golf is just fun because he’s calm, he’s cool, he’s collected, he doesn’t get bothered by much, he just goes out there and keeps making swings.”
McAuley’s Vincent Martinez finished with a two-round total of 188, good for a five-way tie for 47th, while Bradley Wagner finished with a 196, good for 65th in the tournament.
The only other area golf team to break into the top 10 in any class was the Mount Vernon’s girls team, which finished ninth in Class 2 at its tournament at the Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
All-state golfers
Several area golfers finished in the top 15 of their class tournaments, earning all-state honors for the 2022-23 season.
Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer finished second in the Class 4 state tournament with a two-round score of 142, two under par for the tournament and coming in behind the top player, Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, by only two strokes.
In Class 5, Joplin’s Harry Satterlee finished one stroke off the pace set by three other players with a one under par 143 for the tournament. Carthage’s Britten Coy scored a 77 both rounds of the tournament, for a 32nd place finish at 154.
On the girls side, Nevada’s Emree Dawn Cameron earned all-state honors in the Class 2 tournament, scoring a 146, which was good enough for second place, two shots off the pace set by Marlene Edgeman of Marshfield.
