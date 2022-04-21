It was a good day for the McAuley Catholic boys golf team.
The Warriors had the top three finishers and won a triangular on Thursday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
McAuley won with a team score of 181. Thomas Jefferson Independent took second with 201, while Diamond was third with 227.
McAuley's Evan D'Amour shot a 40 to claim medalist honors, while teammate Rocco Bazzano-Joseph took second with a 43. Joe Staton placed third with a 45.
Trey Martinez (54) and Jeffery Horinek (56) rounded out the Warriors' contingent
Thomas Jefferson was paced by Luke Miller, Caden Myers and Jack Tyrrell with 49s apiece. Jake Jarrett and Tony Touma both shot 54s as well for the Cavaliers.
Nathan Gray shot a 51 to pace Diamond. Kyler Terry (57), Peyton Marbrough (59), Ty Douglas (60) and Luke Lorenzen (64) also competed for the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.