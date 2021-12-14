Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.