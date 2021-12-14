EXETER, Mo. — The Exeter boys basketball team held on to defeat McAuley Catolic 64-61 on Tuesday.
The Warriors trailed 45-33 after the third quarter, but answered with 28 points in the fourth quarter.
However, the deficit proved to large as McAuley fell just short.
J.J. Felipe and Cory Hilburn topped Exeter with 26 and 25 points, respectively.
McAuley (1-6) was led by Bradley Wagner with 16 points. Jeffrey Horninek added 13 and Noah Black 10.
McAuley will host Northeast Vernon County at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
