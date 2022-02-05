The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team was in control from the onset.
The Warriors (5-17) jumped out to an early 18-9 lead and never looked back in a 63-20 romping over Bluejacket (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic.
McAuley's lead stretched to 28-15 at the break and 53-17 after the third quarter of play.
Joe Staton fired in a game-high 15 points for the Warriors, while Rocco Bazzano-Joseph tossed in nine. Jeffery Horinek added eight points, while Bradley Wagner chipped in seven.
McAuley tallied five 3-pointers in the contest, with Staton connecting from deep on two of those.
The Warriors play at Golden City on Tuesday.
