mcauley catholic logo

BRONAUGH, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team got off to a phenomenal start and rode that to a 58-36 victory over Bronaugh Tuesday night on the road.

McAuley improves to 6-19 on the season.

Noah Black, who hit four triples on the night, captured game honors with 18 points for McAuley. Michael Parrigon contributed 11 points, while Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had nine.

Bronaugh was paced by Isaac Farnest and Strauss Banes with eight points apiece.

McAuley hosts Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.

Trending Video