BRONAUGH, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team got off to a phenomenal start and rode that to a 58-36 victory over Bronaugh Tuesday night on the road.
McAuley improves to 6-19 on the season.
Noah Black, who hit four triples on the night, captured game honors with 18 points for McAuley. Michael Parrigon contributed 11 points, while Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had nine.
Bronaugh was paced by Isaac Farnest and Strauss Banes with eight points apiece.
McAuley hosts Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.
