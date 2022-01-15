VERONA, Mo. — Jaiden Carrasquillo and Jacob Stellwagon combined to score 46 points as Verona defeated McAuley Catholic 83-40 on Friday night.
Carrasquillo finished with a game-high 25 points, while Stellwagon erupted with 21.
Verona totaled 16 3-pointers in the contest.
McAuley (3-10, 0-1 Ozark 7) was paced by Michael Parrigon with 10 points. Joe Staton added eight points.
The Warriors compete in the Southeast Kansas Lancer Classic on Tuesday. McAuley plays host Southeast at 4 p.m.
