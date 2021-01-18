CHEROKEE, Kan. — College Heights Christian and McAuley Catholic came away with victories Monday in the girls opening round of the Lancer Classic Basketball Tournament.
The second-seeded Cougars will play third-seeded McAuley in the semifinals of the eight-team tourney at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Erie is the top-seeded team.
College Heights (11-2) defeated Southeast 59-24, and the Warriors (8-5) downed Riverton 53-43.
Grace Bishop collected 21 points, Lainey Lett 13 and Catie Secker 10 to lead College Heights, which held a 30-15 advantage at halftime.
Kaleigh Teeter netted 22 points, Abbey Cahalan 15 and Kennedy DuRuy 11 to top the Warriors.
McAuley and Riverton were deadlocked 21-all at intermission before the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter with an 18-7 scoring advantage.
