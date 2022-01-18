CHEROKEE, Kan. — Coach Tony Witt admitted that his McAuley Catholic boys basketball team looked pretty good in the first half Tuesday but could only scratch his head when it came to the final two quarters in the Warriors’ opening game of the Lancer Classic.
The host team, Southeast, roared back from a 38-35 halftime deficit to overwhelm McAuley 83-55.
Southeast moved ahead 53-49 at the end of three quarters before outscoring the Warriors 30-6 in the final period.
“Going into the fourth quarter down four points, the wheels came off,” Witt said.
McAuley takes on Baxter Springs at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the losers’ bracket of the tournament, which has eight boys’ teams as well as the same number of girls squads competing. The tourney winds up Saturday.
Noah Black netted 24 points and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph 11 for the Warriors, who slipped to 3-11.
