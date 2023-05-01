McAuley Catholic's baseball team only needed five innings Monday to defeat visiting Bronaugh 13-2.
The Warriors scored in every inning they batted in the 10-run-rule shortened game.
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph led at the plate as well as on the mound. The junior hurler drove in two runs and pitched the first three innings to get the win. He gave up the only three hits that Bronaugh got.
McAuley catcher Bradley Wagner also had two RBIs.
Brek Sickman was the only one to get more than one of the nine Warrior hits. He went 2-for-2 at the plate.
McAuley hiked its record to 7-10, while dropping Bronaugh to 5-7.
The Warriors will travel to Northeast Vernon County for a 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
