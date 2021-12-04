DIAMOND, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team reigned supreme.
The Warriors (4-0) defeated Diamond 39-32 to claim the Gem City Classic title on Saturday afternoon at Diamond High School.
"It feels great," McAuley coach Mike Howard said. "This is the first time in seven years we have even made it to the championship game. Diamond is a really good, athletic team. It was a defensive battle. There wasn't very many points scored, but we were able to pull it out. I was proud of our girls efforts tonight."
After falling in a 17-16 hole at the break, McAuley outscored the Wildcats 23-15 in the second half to build separation.
The 1-2 punch of Kennedy DeRuy and Kayleigh Teeter combined to score 32 points to pace the Warriors. DeRuy led the way with 17 points, while Teeter had 15.
For the Diamond (2-2), Grace Frazier tallied a team-high 14 points.
McAuley hosts Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. Monday.
