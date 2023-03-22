McAuley Catholic held a 3-2 lead entering the fifth inning of play on Wednesday in a home baseball contest. After seeing Sarcoxie tie the game at three apiece in the top of the fifth, the Warriors used two runs in the home half to earn a 5-4 win.
Tripp Miller pitched five innings for McAuley (1-2) in a winning effort. Miller gave up five hits, three runs — two earned — and walked four batters. Michael Parrigon came in as relief and recorded four outs, surrendered one hit, one run and walked two. Chase Gardner finished the game by retiring both batters he faced on 13 pitches and seven strikes.
The team struck out 10 Bears and Miller got eight of them.
McAuley jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. Sarcoxie responded with a two-run fourth. The Bears got their fourth run in the top of the seventh off Parrigon.
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph and Parrigon led the Warriors at the plate with two hits apiece. Bazzano-Joseph scored one run while Parrigon scored once and had an RBI.
Catcher Bradley Wagner reached base twice — one hit and one walk — and scored both times. Gardner drove in two runs with his lone hit.
McAuley Catholic tallied eight hits as a team and recorded just one error. Sarcoxie committed three errors and had six hits. Dugan Pogue was doing a little bit of everything for the Bears. Pogue had three of the team’s hits, scored a run and added an RBI.
Sarcoxie (0-2) drew six walks but left nine runners stranded on base.
After replacing Caleb Chrismane, Carson Torrance ended the Warriors’ threat in the third inning. But then Torrance gave up the two runs in the fifth inning to give McAuley the lead back and was tagged with the loss.
