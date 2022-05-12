Sporting a No. 2 seed for the Class 1 District 7 tournament that begins on Friday, McAuley Catholic met with Pierce City on Thursday at Wendell Redden Stadium in the Joplin Athletic Complex for each team’s final regular-season game.
The Warriors rallied for a four-run third inning to close in on an early 5-0 deficit. But it wouldn’t be enough as the Eagles limited McAuley to just one more run the rest of the way and scratched across four more of their own for a 9-5 victory.
Pierce City put Jarrett Dombroski, a first-time starter, on the mound against McAuley.
And it will probably be a start he remembers fondly.
“Jarrett (Dombroski) was making his first varsity start today,” Pierce City coach Benjamin Curry said. “We didn’t really know what to expect. We just told him, ‘Hey, throw strikes. We’ve got a good defense behind you.’
“He came out a little too pumped up but then he settled in and he did exactly what we asked. He threw strikes and did a really good job.”
The sophomore picked up the win in a complete-game effort and held the Warriors to just four hits while walking two batters and struck out four. He surrendered five runs — one of which was earned.
Pierce City struck for four runs during the first frame and added a fifth during the third inning.
Noah Crews led off the third inning with a ground ball to shortstop. Crews reached safely on a high throw that brought Declan Berkstresser’s foot off the base. Clayten O’Hara — courtesy runner for catcher Crews — later crossed the plate when a pickoff attempt at third base ended up in left field.
Down 5-0, the Warriors got to work.
“We had three guys in the first inning where they were down in the count,” McAuley coach Bryan Jones said. “We had a 1-2 or 2-2 count and they got some barrels on balls and they just made some plays. ... And, yeah, they got four runs right up front.
“But our guys did not quit, we do not quit.”
McAuley loaded the bases in the home half of the third. Back-to-back singles from Joe Staton and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph put runners on first and second. Then Michael Parrigon drew a walk to load them up.
Jack Jones hit the ball on the ground towards shortstop. Pierce City’s Kris Cloud came up with it and fired a throw to third base looking for the second out of the inning. The ball kicked out of the glove of Clayton Raley. All runners were safe and the Warriors picked up their first run.
That started a rally.
Right-handed hitting Kable Reichardt slapped a fly ball into the opposite field that went just deep enough for Bazzano-Joseph to tag up and score from third base, making it 5-2.
The very next batter, Bradley Wagner, hit a bloop just beyond the infield and in front of centerfielder Mekhi Kleiboeker for a two-RBI single to get within one run, 5-4.
The inning came to an end when Kevin Tran laid down a bunt with two outs forcing Raley to come in, scoop it up and fire a throw to first while on the run to just beat the quick Tran.
Pierce City scratched across two more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and another in the seventh.
McAuley got its final run on a Bazzano-Joseph single into right field, scoring Kendall Jones who reached base by taking a pitch to the helmet to lead off the inning. Bazzano-Joseph was caught in a rundown between first and second when he tried to advance to second on the throw home.
Garrett Jesperson cut off the throw home, leading to the rundown.
The Eagles were led by two 3 for 3 performances at the plate from Cloud and Robert Leavitt. Leavitt picked up an RBI and scored two runs. Cloud scored once. Jesperson scored three times and drew two walks. Kleiboeker was on base three times with two walks and one hit, driving in two runs.
Two of the Warriors’ four hits came from Bazzano-Joseph who also grabbed an RBI and a run of his own.
McAuley drew a bye on Friday in its district tournament and won’t play until Monday at 6 p.m. The Warriors will face the winner of No. 3 Exeter and No. 6 Greenfield. Hurley will be hosting the tournament.
”I want to see our guys come out and play like they know how to play,” Jones said. “Our seniors are ready to go and they are saying, ‘Let’s go make some noise.’ So if they play like they’re capable of, we can have a good district.”
Pierce City starts play in the Class 3 District 11 tournament on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Eagles are seeded fourth in the tournament and play fifth-seeded Diamond. The tournament is hosted by Lamar.
”We saved all of our pitching for Saturday,” Curry said. “Diamond’s a really good club when they’re playing well. We’re going to have to play our three best games. ... We’re going to have to play three really good games to have a chance at our district.”
