EXETER, Mo. — The Exeter baseball team built an early lead and defeated McAuley Catholic 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon at home.
McAuley falls to 4-3 on the season.
Zach Lee paced the Tigers with three runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Jimmy Felipe had a productive day by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one driven in.
Aaron Beck collected a hit and drove in two.
Corey Hilburn was the winning pitcher. He struck out 12 batters over five innings of one-run ball.
Joe Staton and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had the Warriors only hits. Kable Reichardt suffered the loss for McAuley.
The Warriors play host to Greenfield on Friday.
