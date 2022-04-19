mcauley catholic logo

EXETER, Mo. — The Exeter baseball team built an early lead and defeated McAuley Catholic 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

McAuley falls to 4-3 on the season.

Zach Lee paced the Tigers with three runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Jimmy Felipe had a productive day by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one driven in.

Aaron Beck collected a hit and drove in two.

Corey Hilburn was the winning pitcher. He struck out 12 batters over five innings of one-run ball.

Joe Staton and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had the Warriors only hits. Kable Reichardt suffered the loss for McAuley.

The Warriors play host to Greenfield on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video