LAMAR, Mo. — McAuley Catholic's baseball team suffered a 9-0 setback to Lamar Friday afternoon on the road.
The Warriors fall to 6-6 on the season.
Lamar's Mason Gastel limited McAuley to only one hit through five innings of work. He struck out 11 batters and walked just one.
Stetson Wiss slammed the door with three strikeouts over the final two innings of work.
The Tigers generated eight hits in the contest. Gastel went 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Trace Willhite added two hits and two RBI.
Kable Reichardt took the loss for the Warriors. He surrendered five earned runs on eight hits over six innings, while striking out four and walking two batters.
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, Bradley Wagner and Noah Black had McAuley's hits.
The Warriors play at Bronaugh at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
