WHEATON, Mo. — The Wheaton baseball team scored six runs in the seventh and downed McAuley Catholic 10-9 on Thursday afternoon at home.
Wheaton (1-6) tallied 12 hits in the contest. Kollin Garner led the way by going 3 for 4 with four RBI, while Grant Braford added a trio of hits and drove in three.
Kelton Park worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (three earned) on nine hits. He struck out five and walked two. Fernandez Gonzalez picked up the win after throwing the final 1 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits.
Trip Miller took the loss for McAuley (2-2). He allowed six runs (one earned) on three hits in the seventh.
Offensively, Rocco-Bazzano Joseph, Jack Jones and Kable Reichardt had multi-hit games. Bazzano-Joseph went 4 for 5 with two RBI, while Jones had three hits and drove in three and Reichardt had three hits.
The Warriors host Jasper at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
