GREENFIELD, Mo. — As if 13 runs by the third inning were not enough Friday, McAuley Catholic's baseball team added another 13 in the fifth to seal a 26-5 victory against host Greenfield.
The Warriors pounded out 18 hits with center fielder Michael Parrigon getting four of them and Joe Staton and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph adding three more apiece.
Parrigon went 4 for 6 and Staton 3 for 4 to drive home five runs each.
Greenfield, with seven hits of its own, floundered with as many errors.
McAuley (5-8) will travel to Exeter for a 5 p.m. game Tuesday.
