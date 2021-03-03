The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team didn't need any more motivation than what it already had.
At this time last year, Montrose eliminated the Warriors in Class 1 state sectionals with a 63-31 victory on March 3, 2020.
On March 3, 2021, McAuley flipped the script. The Warriors (20-8) started fast and cruised to a 70-45 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night inside McAuley High School's gymnasium.
"Coach going into this was telling us we did get beat last year by them and that gave me some motivation," Warrior guard Kennedy DeRuy said. "I think that gave everyone some fire to really come out and show them what our game is. To come out and show them who we really are, that was a great feeling."
The triumph advanced McAuley to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and only the third time in school history. The Warriors travel to play Walnut Grove at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"I thought the girls' start was really important to jump out and get the crowd into it," Warriors coach Mike Howard said. "We played this team last year and they ended our season, so it was nice to jump out and get the crowd into it. That really gave our girls an extra jolt in that first quarter. I told the girls, 'Be proud of this because this is only the third team to go this far.' I'm very proud of their efforts tonight."
Kayleigh Teeter and DeRuy ignited McAuley early, combining for 15 points to propel the Warriors to a 17-7 first-quarter lead. Teeter (four) and DeRuy (nine) tallied 13 points to push that advantage to 35-23 at the break.
And the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Montrose 19-7 to build their lead to 54-30.
DeRuy connected from deep six times on her way to scoring a game-high 31 points. Teeter was close behind with 22 points for McAuley.
"They always feed off each other," Howard said. "Those two have been playing with each since they were little kids. That was another example tonight. They showed up when it mattered."
DeRuy said the chemistry has always been there with her sidekick.
"We have played together since third grade," she said. "We were going back and forth with each other. I always know where she's at. She always knows where I'm at. It's really good to have a player that knows your game as well as I know her game."
Lily Black (10) also reached double figures for the Warriors. Jaelynn Crowder and Ryan Landes led the way for the Blue Jays (12-7) with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.