The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team picked up right where it left off from last season’s state tournament run.
The Warriors (1-0) led 14-2 after the first quarter and cruised to a 48-27 triumph over Liberal in its season opener on Tuesday night at home.
"I thought we came out strong in the first half," McAuley coach Mike Howard said. "We played really well on the defensive end. We confused them a little bit. Liberal has a pretty young team, but I felt like we competed with them and got some interceptions that led to some points.
"The first half was really good to me. The second half was not as good. We still have some stuff to work on, obviously. Everyone has stuff to work on after the first game. I'm fine with that. I thought overall we played pretty well."
Senior Kayleigh Teeter, who is on pace to become McAuley’s all-time leading scorer, posted a game-high 20 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Kennedy DeRuy added 12 points, while Lily Black had eight.
Liberal (0-1) was spearheaded by Ellaina LaNear with 10 points.
The Warriors compete in the Gem City Classic next week.
