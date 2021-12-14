EXETER, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team won its sixth game in as many outings Tuesday with a 65-14 trouncing of host Exeter.
Senior Kayleigh Teeter poured in 29 points to lead three McAuley players in double figures. Others were Kloee Williamson and Kennedy DeRuy with 14 apiece.
Dawnee Sorensen scored four points to top Exeter, which trailed 39-10 at halftime.
“We played well and forced Exeter into 37 turnovers,” said McAuley coach Mike Howard. “Kayleigh had an efficient shooting night, hitting 60% of her shots from the field.”
McAuley will host Pierce City at 6 p.m. Thursday.
