WHEATON, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team put on a show defensively as it handled Wheaton 38-19 in Ozark 7 action Tuesday night on the road.
Mike Howard’s Warriors improved to 13-4 overall and a perfect 2-0 in conference play.
“What a great team effort tonight,” Howard said. “Every girl on my bench contributed in one way or another. Our defensive intensity was terrific, especially when it mattered the most at the end of the game. We understand that defense has to be an emphasis as we enter conference and district play. I was very pleased with our energy tonight.”
After building a 16-12 advantage at the break, McAuley outscored Wheaton 11-7 to stretch its lead to 27-19 at the end of the third quarter. The Warriors blanked the Bulldogs 11-0 to pull away in the fourth frame.
Kennedy DeRuy poured in a game-high 13 points to pace McAuley. Lily Black added 10 points, while Avery Eminger chipped in six.
Allison Whitman led Wheaton with 10 points.
McAuley plays at Jasper on Thursday.
